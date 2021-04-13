Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Morphic Holding (MORF – Research Report) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL – Research Report).

Regeneron (REGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron yesterday and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $472.80, close to its 52-week low of $441.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $637.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morphic Holding (MORF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 37.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Morphic Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.75, implying a 78.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi maintained a Buy rating on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 92.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Allogene Therapeutics, and Humanigen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals with a $64.25 average price target, implying a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.