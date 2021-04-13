April 13, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Regeneron (REGNResearch Report), Morphic Holding (MORFResearch Report) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTLResearch Report).

Regeneron (REGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron yesterday and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $472.80, close to its 52-week low of $441.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $637.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morphic Holding (MORF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 37.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Morphic Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.75, implying a 78.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi maintained a Buy rating on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 92.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Allogene Therapeutics, and Humanigen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals with a $64.25 average price target, implying a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019