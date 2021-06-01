Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) and Collplant Holdings (NASDAQ: CLGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL – Research Report), CareDx (CDNA – Research Report) and Collplant Holdings (CLGN – Research Report).

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

RedHill Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.60, which is a 173.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, WBB Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on CareDx. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $102.50 average price target.

Collplant Holdings (CLGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collplant Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

