Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Premier (NASDAQ: PINC), Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) and Catalent (NYSE: CTLT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Premier (PINC – Research Report), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH – Research Report) and Catalent (CTLT – Research Report).

Premier (PINC)

In a report issued on May 4, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Premier, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $38.86 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Theravance Biopharma on May 4 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60.

Catalent (CTLT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Evan Stover assigned a Buy rating to Catalent on May 4 and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.48.

Stover has an average return of 48.3% when recommending Catalent.

According to TipRanks.com, Stover is ranked #1458 out of 7493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.75.

