August 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX), Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) and Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTXResearch Report), Immunomedics (IMMUResearch Report) and Envista Holdings (NVSTResearch Report).

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report issued on July 29, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dyadic International, Cocrystal Pharma, and TherapeuticsMD.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $1.65 average price target, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunomedics (IMMU)

Merrill Lynch analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Fulcrum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunomedics with a $46.78 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envista Holdings with a $22.83 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019