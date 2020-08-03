Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX), Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) and Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report), Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) and Envista Holdings (NVST – Research Report).

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report issued on July 29, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dyadic International, Cocrystal Pharma, and TherapeuticsMD.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $1.65 average price target, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

Merrill Lynch analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Fulcrum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunomedics with a $46.78 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envista Holdings with a $22.83 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

