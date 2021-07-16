Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX), Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) and Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report), Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI – Research Report) and Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.78, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.07, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report issued on July 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Avenue Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $12.00 average price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $20.50 average price target, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.50 price target.

