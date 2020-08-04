August 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK), Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX) and Select Medical (NYSE: SEM)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Merck & Company (MRKResearch Report), Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and Select Medical (SEMResearch Report).

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report issued on August 2, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 33.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $93.20 average price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.67, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Select Medical (SEM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Select Medical yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Select Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

