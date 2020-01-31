January 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medtronic (MDTResearch Report) and Illumina (ILMNResearch Report).

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.15, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, ConforMIS, and MannKind.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $128.56 average price target, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating on Illumina, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $296.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $343.75 average price target.

