April 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Masimo (MASIResearch Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGRResearch Report).

Masimo (MASI)

In a report issued on April 27, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Masimo, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 83.3% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $295.00 average price target, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics on April 26 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019