Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Marinus (NASDAQ: MRNS), Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report), Abiomed (ABMD – Research Report) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO – Research Report).

Marinus (MRNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $312.15, close to its 52-week high of $319.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.33.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.83, representing a 104.5% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

