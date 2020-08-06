August 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Marinus (NASDAQ: MRNS), Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Marinus (MRNSResearch Report), Abiomed (ABMDResearch Report) and Albireo Pharma (ALBOResearch Report).

Marinus (MRNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $312.15, close to its 52-week high of $319.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.33.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.83, representing a 104.5% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019