Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA), OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA – Research Report), OncoCyte (OCX – Research Report) and Dexcom (DXCM – Research Report).

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics on April 12 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Lyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, implying a 264.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report issued on April 19, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $9.00 average price target, an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

BTIG analyst Julian Emanuel maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom on April 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $330.11, close to its 52-week low of $305.63.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $463.60.

