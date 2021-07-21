Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Laboratory (NYSE: LH), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) and Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Laboratory (LH – Research Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA – Research Report).

Laboratory (LH)

In a report issued on May 19, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $276.78, close to its 52-week high of $284.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $313.50 average price target, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $339.00 price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report issued on July 9, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.17, a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma on July 14 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.99, close to its 52-week high of $40.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 32.3% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.80.

