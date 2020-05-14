May 14, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) and Arvinas Holding Company (NASDAQ: ARVN)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report), aTyr Pharma (LIFEResearch Report) and Arvinas Holding Company (ARVNResearch Report).

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 54.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.38, which is a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on aTyr Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.00, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

