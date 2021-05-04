Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report).

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.