February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE), Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT) and Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCEResearch Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report) and Forty Seven (FTSVResearch Report).

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released yesterday, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Jounce Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Jounce Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $158.64 average price target, implying an 81.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Forty Seven (FTSV)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.79, close to its 52-week high of $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $51.22 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019