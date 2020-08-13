August 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IVERIC bio (ISEEResearch Report) and Galera Therapeutics (GRTXResearch Report).

IVERIC bio (ISEE)

Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IVERIC bio today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Intercept Pharma.

IVERIC bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 179.6% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Galera Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.80, close to its 52-week low of $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019