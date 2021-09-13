Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IVERIC bio (ISEE – Research Report) and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB – Research Report).

IVERIC bio (ISEE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Matthew Caufield reiterated a Buy rating on IVERIC bio today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.12, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IVERIC bio with a $21.20 average price target, implying a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Assembly Biosciences today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.23, close to its 52-week low of $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83, which is a 241.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

