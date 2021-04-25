Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report), Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Biogen (BIIB – Research Report).

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report issued on April 22, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.68, close to its 52-week high of $252.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems with a $257.00 average price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Sell rating on Amgen on April 22 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $255.64 average price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on April 22, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners assigned a Buy rating to Biogen, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 45.1% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $304.24, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

