September 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Alimera (NASDAQ: ALIM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBPResearch Report) and Alimera (ALIMResearch Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Alimera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019