Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Alimera (NASDAQ: ALIM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP – Research Report) and Alimera (ALIM – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Alimera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

