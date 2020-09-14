Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Immunic (IMUX – Research Report), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB – Research Report) and BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report).

Immunic (IMUX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $61.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, implying a 449.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.42, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.