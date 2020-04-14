April 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNPResearch Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGLResearch Report).

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released today, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Horizon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33, a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 36.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $170.33 average price target.

