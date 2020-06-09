June 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBTResearch Report) and Shockwave Medical (SWAVResearch Report).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.33 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TransMedics Group, Vapotherm, and Atricure.

Shockwave Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

