Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report) and Shockwave Medical (SWAV – Research Report).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.33 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TransMedics Group, Vapotherm, and Atricure.

Shockwave Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

