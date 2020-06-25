June 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBTResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.35, close to its 52-week high of $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, representing a 42.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019