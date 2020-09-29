September 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genfit SA (GNFTResearch Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEResearch Report).

Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report issued on September 25, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.95.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics on September 24 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OncoSec Medical, Mesoblast, and Soligenix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $25.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019