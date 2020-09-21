September 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ: ESTA) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTAResearch Report) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTXResearch Report).

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Establishment Labs Holdings with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics today and set a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Cocrystal Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $0.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019