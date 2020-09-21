Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ: ESTA) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA – Research Report) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report).

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Establishment Labs Holdings with a $28.00 average price target.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics today and set a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Cocrystal Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $0.30 average price target.

