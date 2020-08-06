Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA), Perrigo Company (NYSE: PRGO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA – Research Report), Perrigo Company (PRGO – Research Report) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals on August 4 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.36, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.