February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Editas Medicine (EDITResearch Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (TCMDResearch Report).

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00, which is a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tactile Systems Technology with a $75.67 average price target, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019