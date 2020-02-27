Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Editas Medicine (EDIT – Research Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD – Research Report).

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00, which is a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tactile Systems Technology with a $75.67 average price target, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

