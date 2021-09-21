Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) and Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA – Research Report) and Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report).

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dermata Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 39.7% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, implying a 143.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.85, implying a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

