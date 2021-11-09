Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI – Research Report), Pfizer (PFE – Research Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx on November 7 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33.

Pfizer (PFE)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Pfizer on November 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.80, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report issued on November 5, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.70, close to its 52-week low of $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.5% and a 38.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.58, a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

