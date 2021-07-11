July 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLSResearch Report) and F-star Therapeutics (FSTXResearch Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on July 8, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $382.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $358.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $430.09, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $354.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report issued on July 8, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.00, close to its 52-week high of $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 29.3% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.91, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report issued on July 8, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners assigned a Buy rating to F-star Therapeutics, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for F-star Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target, a 305.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019