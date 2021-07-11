Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS – Research Report) and F-star Therapeutics (FSTX – Research Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on July 8, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $382.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $358.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $430.09, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $354.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report issued on July 8, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.00, close to its 52-week high of $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 29.3% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.91, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report issued on July 8, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners assigned a Buy rating to F-star Therapeutics, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for F-star Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target, a 305.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

