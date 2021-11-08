November 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bausch Health Companies (BHCResearch Report) and Regeneron (REGNResearch Report).

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Hold rating on Bausch Health Companies on November 3 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 42.6% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.25.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report issued on November 5, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $611.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $726.56, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on October 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $831.00 price target.

