Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Axcella Health (AXLA – Research Report) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report).

Axcella Health (AXLA)

B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Axcella Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iterum Therapeutics with a $2.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.