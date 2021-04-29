April 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC), Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Atricure (ATRCResearch Report), Becton Dickinson (BDXResearch Report) and Illumina (ILMNResearch Report).

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report issued on April 27, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.85, close to its 52-week high of $72.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.57, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report issued on April 26, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $257.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.33.

Illumina (ILMN)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Illumina on April 27 and set a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $434.58 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

