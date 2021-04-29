Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC), Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Atricure (ATRC – Research Report), Becton Dickinson (BDX – Research Report) and Illumina (ILMN – Research Report).

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report issued on April 27, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.85, close to its 52-week high of $72.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.57, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report issued on April 26, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $257.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.33.

Illumina (ILMN)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Illumina on April 27 and set a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $434.58 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

