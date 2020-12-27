Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on December 22, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $222.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.12, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on December 23 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80, which is a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

