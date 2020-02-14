February 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alkermes (ALKSResearch Report), Sensus Healthcare (SRTSResearch Report) and Replimune Group (REPLResearch Report).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.65, close to its 52-week low of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.29, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Sensus Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

Replimune Group (REPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 20.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019