Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report), Sensus Healthcare (SRTS – Research Report) and Replimune Group (REPL – Research Report).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.65, close to its 52-week low of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.29, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Sensus Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

Replimune Group (REPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 20.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

