Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alcon (NYSE: ALC) and Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alcon (ALC – Research Report) and Grifols SA (GRFS – Research Report).

Alcon (ALC)

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Sell rating on Alcon yesterday and set a price target of CHF50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.19, close to its 52-week high of $64.45.

Alcon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.01.

Grifols SA (GRFS)

In a report released yesterday, Dariusz Ubik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA, with a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.41, close to its 52-week high of $25.73.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $31.42 average price target.

