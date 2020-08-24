August 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI), Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY) and Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report), Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) and Brainsway (BWAYResearch Report).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $69.40 average price target, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Brainsway (BWAY)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, implying a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019