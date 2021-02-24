February 24, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNSTResearch Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $60.86 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019