Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD), Laboratory (NYSE: LH) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abiomed (ABMDResearch Report), Laboratory (LHResearch Report) and Sanofi (SNYNFResearch Report).

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report issued on October 29, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $332.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $408.75 average price target, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Laboratory (LH)

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes reiterated a Buy rating on Laboratory on October 28 and set a price target of $332.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $287.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $348.00 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on October 29, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.86, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on October 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

