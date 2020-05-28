Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AbbVie (ABBV – Research Report) and Genesis Healthcare (GEN – Research Report).

AbbVie (ABBV)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie on May 26 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 30.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.71, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Genesis Healthcare (GEN)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Genesis Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.60.

