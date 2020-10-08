October 8, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) and Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZIONResearch Report) and Stifel Financial (SFResearch Report).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.15.

Mayo has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Zions Bancorporation National Association.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is ranked #2642 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Hold with an average price target of $36.67.

Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Stifel Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

