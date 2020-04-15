Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR), Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR – Research Report), Velocity Financial (VEL – Research Report) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF – Research Report).

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Hold rating on Victory Capital Holdings today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Gain Capital Holdings, and Janus Henderson Group.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.19, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on April 6, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Velocity Financial (VEL)

Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Buy rating on Velocity Financial today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.15, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyganovich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Cyganovich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Velocity Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on WisdomTree Investments, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WisdomTree Investments is a Hold with an average price target of $3.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.