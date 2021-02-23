February 23, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) and Green Dot (GDOTResearch Report).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF15.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.73, close to its 52-week high of $15.91.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3676 out of 7329 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.03.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $67.50 average price target, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019