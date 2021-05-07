Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Two Harbors (NYSE: TWO), Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Citigroup (NYSE: C)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Two Harbors (TWO – Research Report), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR – Research Report) and Citigroup (C – Research Report).

Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on February 19, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.69, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

In a report issued on March 19, Camilo Lyon from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Innovative Industrial Properties, with a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.5% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

Innovative Industrial Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.50.

Citigroup (C)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup on April 16 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.78, close to its 52-week high of $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $86.46 average price target, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

