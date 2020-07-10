Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) and Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Triumph Bancorp (TBK – Research Report) and Ellington Financial (EFC – Research Report).

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.48, close to its 52-week low of $19.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Triumph Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.67.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.25.

