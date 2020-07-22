Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and CIT Group (NYSE: CIT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Synchrony Financial (SYF – Research Report), Charles Schwab (SCHW – Research Report) and CIT Group (CIT – Research Report).

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report released today, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.61, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Hold with an average price target of $38.64, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.00 price target.

CIT Group (CIT)

Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Buy rating on CIT Group today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.34, close to its 52-week low of $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyganovich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Cyganovich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, First Bancorp Puerto Rico, and Valley National Bancorp.

CIT Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.60.

