Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: SpareBank 1 SMN (Other OTC: SRMGF) and Exor (Other OTC: EXXRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF – Research Report) and Exor (EXXRF – Research Report).

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN on October 13 and set a price target of NOK91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 SMN with a $9.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on October 13, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6348 out of 7019 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.