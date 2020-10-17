October 17, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: SpareBank 1 SMN (Other OTC: SRMGF) and Exor (Other OTC: EXXRF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGFResearch Report) and Exor (EXXRFResearch Report).

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN on October 13 and set a price target of NOK91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 SMN with a $9.70 average price target.

Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on October 13, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6348 out of 7019 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.56.

