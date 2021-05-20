Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Simon Property (NYSE: SPG) and National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI)By Ryan Adsit
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Simon Property (SPG – Research Report) and National Health Investors (NHI – Research Report).
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.