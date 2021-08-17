Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) and Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Realty Income (O – Research Report), Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report) and Lexington Realty (LXP – Research Report).

Realty Income (O)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income on August 13 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.52, close to its 52-week high of $72.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realty Income is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.25.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report released yesterday, David Motemaden from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Trean Insurance Group, and Travelers Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $155.09 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Lexington Realty (LXP)

Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating on Lexington Realty yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.38, close to its 52-week high of $13.47.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.2% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Four Corners Property, and Community Healthcare.

Lexington Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

