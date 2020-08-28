Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Realty Income (NYSE: O) and City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Realty Income (O – Research Report) and City Office REIT (CIO – Research Report).

Realty Income (O)

In a report issued on August 27, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Realty Income with a $66.40 average price target.

City Office REIT (CIO)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on City Office REIT on August 25 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on City Office REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 45.1% upside. In a report issued on August 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

