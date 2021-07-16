July 16, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: PNC Financial (NYSE: PNC) and Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on PNC Financial (PNCResearch Report) and Enovix (ENVXResearch Report).

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to PNC Financial. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $189.50, close to its 52-week high of $203.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.80, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on July 6, KBW also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $193.00 price target.

Enovix (ENVX)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enovix today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Enovix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

